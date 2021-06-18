U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Chad Knaus takes the lead during Hendrick Motorsports debriefs with streamlined style

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Ryan
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 resurgence of Hendrick Motorsports has dovetailed with Chad Knaus in his first year as vice president of competition — and reshaping how the team processes driver feedback.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief was known for his car wizardry during a Hall of Fame career with Jimmie Johnson and undoubtedly is having a major impact on the improvement of Hendrick’s Camaros this season. But Knaus also has been instrumental in restructuring the weekly postrace debriefs in which Hendrick Motorsports drivers and crew chiefs assess the previous race.

Under Knaus, the meetings have been streamlined from a few dozen team members to a much smaller audience of the team’s eight drivers and crew chiefs, plus Knaus, general manager Jeff Andrews and Jeff Gordon (and team president Marshall Carlson and owner Rick Hendrick if they choose to attend).

NEW DEAL: Alex Bowman signs with Hendrick through 2023

“Quite honestly, in the last few years, I feel like we’ve asked our crew chiefs to maybe do too much, and be a part of too many meetings, and we’ve really parsed it down,” Knaus told NBC Sports in a recent interview. “Think of it like this: The drivers and the crew chiefs almost would come and be on trial the last handful of years about, ‘Why didn’t we run well? Why didn’t you run well? Why didn’t you run this setup? Why didn’t you drive with this much brake and that much throttle.’ And I really wanted to try to get away from that.

“So we’ve parsed it down and made it really intimate. And we sit down and have pure dialogue with a smaller group. Myself and Jeff Andrews, we try to just get the key points and the bullets and make sure we got everything going and distribute that to the folks that need to know.”

With the departure of Jimmie Johnson and arrival of Kyle Larson, Hendrick has four drivers in their 20s, all of whom are relatively soft-spoken and have far less experience than Johnson and Gordon (who was regarded as a vocal leader during his 23 Cup seasons with Hendrick).

But the absence of an outspoken star seemingly hasn’t been missed in the debriefs at Hendrick. The team has won seven of 16 races this season (including four consecutive, plus Sunday’s All-Star Race win by Larson) with every driver visiting victory lane at least once (Larson has three points wins; Alex Bowman, 2, and Chase Elliott and William Byron have one apiece).

“You know Chad Knaus is in that meeting right,” Bowman said with a laugh on NASCAR America MotorMouths last month when asked by analyst Steve Letarte about whether a certain driver was leading the debriefs. “He’s really taken over those meetings and does a really good job leading and extracting information from some quiet personalities.

“I’m probably the most quiet of the four, but Larson and William are pretty quiet, and Chase calls in most of the time because he doesn’t live here full time, so he is over the phone. So it’s just one of those deals. I feel like Chad has to work a little hard to get us to talk sometimes, but it works out all right.”

Knaus said he does take the point in order to make the debriefs more efficient.

“I coach the guys,” he said. “I encourage the guys to have more dialogue. I query the drivers. I query the crew chiefs. I ask them pointed questions. ‘What would you have done differently? How could you have made your car better? What did you think about this strategy? Could you have restarted like this and helped your teammate or vice versa?’

“We have those conversations, but I think it’s a safe environment where they’re comfortable having conversations where they can say, ‘No, I think I did it right,’ or ‘Yeah, maybe we should have done this,’ or ‘Next time, I’m going to do that.’ Or whatever it may be. It’s just been nice.”

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Chad Knaus working in the Action Express Racing pits with the No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi during the Twelve Hours of Sebring (Brian Cleary/Getty Images).

Knaus has spent less time on the road this year as his first outside of the crew chief role since 2002 has allowed the father of two more time at home and to pursue other racing passions (he called strategy for Johnson’s Cadillac in the Twelve Hours of Sebring in March and will be working with the same No. 48 Action Express endurance racing team next week for the six-hour IMSA race at Watkins Glen International).

As an employee of Hendrick for nearly 30 years, Knaus, 49, has watched the debriefs through “different phases and levels of communication at Hendrick Motorsports of who needs to be involved and who doesn’t to be involved,” and there are instances in which the slimmed-down debriefs still can trigger more meetings.

“If there’s something that’s a pointed issue, we’ll get together with whoever the proper person is, and we’ll go solve that problem,” Knaus said. “I feel that’s been a little bit better of a cadence for us as opposed to sitting in a room with 30 people where nobody wants to say anything because I think everybody has experienced this: If you have two to three people sitting around a table, you’ll have a better conversation than if you’ve got 30 folks.

“So it’s worked out well — right now. Look man, if we weren’t winning races, everybody would say, ‘You need to have everybody in the room. You have to be communicating to everybody, you need to take a different path,’ and we’d probably go that way. This is the way we’re doing it today right now. How we do it in the future, I have no idea.”

Read More About NASCAR

Race for 100: Five significant wins from Kyle Busch’s Xfinity career Kaulig Racing to field two Cup teams in 2022, acquires charters Nashville Truck Series practice report

Chad Knaus takes the lead during Hendrick Motorsports debriefs with streamlined style originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Kaulig Racing set for full-time Cup in 2022; Justin Haley to drive

    Kaulig Racing will race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, the team announced Friday at Nashville Superspeedway. The current Xfinity Series organization has secured a pair of Cup Series charters and will field a full-time ride for Justin Haley, while veteran AJ Allmendinger will pilot select Cup races in a second […]

  • Gordon returns to racing roots by promoting Indy's dirt race

    Just a few miles from the home where he spent his teenage years, Jeff Gordon strapped himself into a midget car, was pushed onto the 1/4-mile dirt track in the third turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and started turning laps. It's just such a cool car, it takes me back to the time when I was racing midgets and how much I loved them . This was never about rumors Gordon might leave the broadcast booth, the possibility of another comeback or even the desire of IndyCar fans to see Gordon run in the Indianapolis 500.

  • Why the Alpine F1 Team Locked Down Esteban Ocon With New 3-Year Deal

    Mercedes Junior graduate has been a model of consistency during his five years in Formula 1.

  • Is Giants rookie Elerson Smith a Jason Taylor clone?

    Ourlads scout David Syvertsen views New York Giants rookie Elerson Smith as a potential Jason Taylor clone.

  • Celtics coaching rumors: Chauncey Billups among second interview candidates

    It appears Chauncey Billups, Darvin Ham and Ime Udoka are among the top candidates for the Celtics' head coach job to replace Brad Stevens.

  • Matt Nagy makes clear Justin Fields is behind Andy Dalton but ahead of Nick Foles

    Bears coach Matt Nagy has been clear that the plan in Chicago is for Andy Dalton to start at quarterback, and Justin Fields to begin his rookie season on the bench. But what if Dalton were to get hurt in the preseason? In that case, Nagy says, Fields takes over. “He would be the guy,” [more]

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman agree to multi-year contract extension

    Hendrick Motorsports and driver Alex Bowman agreed to extend their partnership with a multi-year contract extension announced Friday. The two-year extension will keep Bowman in Rick Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series through 2023, syncing with Ally Financial’s contract as the car’s primary sponsor for that term. The announcement comes as NASCAR’s […]

  • Peter Jackson’ Beatles Documentary Series Going to Disney+

    Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson unveils the first footage from his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, about the iconic British rock band. The post Peter Jackson’ Beatles Documentary Series Going to Disney+ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASCAR at Nashville: TV schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series races

    NASCAR makes a long-awaited return to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend with all three series set to go racing.

  • Nashville boasts history of first-time Xfinity winners as series returns Saturday

    There is an understandable excitement as NASCAR visits new venues, and this week‘s Nashville Superspeedway is a track many NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers have long had circled on the schedule. Not only is the 1.33-mile concrete oval a new test for most of the field, Nashville has a history of crowning first-time race winners in […]

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes history with selection to Home Run Derby

    Not only is Shohei Ohtani shining on the mound, he will be the first player to participate in the Home Run Derby while having made a pitching start.

  • Former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins on MLB's sticky substances problem | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former New York Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins reveals a lot about how MLB pitchers use sticky substances like Spider Tack, why problems with the actual baseball brought the players down this road, and why it became a bigger problem as pitchers took advantage of the lack of enforcement to push the boundaries on the field. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Peter Jackson's new documentary about The Beatles will be 6 hours long

    Peter Jackson's new documentary about The Beatles will be 6 hours long

  • 3 Alabama WRs listed to top 50 college receivers in last 50 years

    Crimson Tide wide receivers are no strangers to the spotlight, but these three stand high above the rest as they are considered a part ...

  • Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has completely taken me under his wing

    Justin Fields won’t begin the season as the Bears’ starter, but Andy Dalton knows it’s only a matter of time. Still, Dalton has been an open book for Fields. Fields said Dalton and Nick Foles both have served as mentors since the Bears used a first-round choice on him in April. “Yeah, I’ve learned a [more]

  • Gymnastics Icon Katelyn Ohashi Is Thriving 2 Years After Graduating From UCLA

    Where to begin? It's been two whole years since Katelyn Ohashi graduated from UCLA, and she's devoting her time to photography, writing, and brand partnerships she's proud of.

  • John Stockton's Wild Anti-Vaccine Video Gets Booed By Fans

    In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.

  • What did Andy Dalton see “wrong” in Justin Fields’ throwing motion?

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]

  • Nashville weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

    NASCAR is making its long-awaited return to Nashville. Check out the weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks at Nashville Superspeedway.

  • Kemba Walker trade: Five takeaways from Celtics-Thunder deal

    The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder for old friend Al Horford. Chris Forsberg shares his reaction to the blockbuster transaction.