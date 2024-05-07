Chad Kelly suspended 9 games by CFL for violating gender-based violence policy

Nephew of Buffalo Bills and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly, has been suspended by the CFL for at least nine regular-season games.

The news comes following the CFL’s investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength and conditioning coach against both the player and club for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Kelly, 30, was named the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise record 16-2 record. The Argos’ season ended with a 38-17 home loss to eventual Grey Cup-champion Montreal in the East Division final.

Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.

“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie stated in a news release. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community. It was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view. That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy. “Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behavior. The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”

There is no report on whether or not the Argonauts are facing any repercussions.

