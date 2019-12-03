Chad Kelly is sued for assault

Colts quarterback Chad Kelly‘s career in Denver ended in the aftermath of a party gone awry, with Kelly getting kicked out of Von Miller‘s Halloween bash before entering a nearby residence and being chased out with a vacuum tube. But loose ends remain.

Via TMZ, Kelly has been sued by the videographer hired by Miller to film the party.

Jackson Belcher alleges that Kelly punched him in the face, inflicting a concussion and breaking his nose, with four surgeries required to repair the damage. Belcher also seeks reimbursement for a $14,000 camera that was damaged during the altercation.

Kelly eventually was suspended two games by the league for the events that resulted in the filing of felony criminal trespass charges. But Kelly apparently wasn’t charged with assault; it will be interesting to see whether the league explores the possibility of disciplining Kelly for what amounts to a separate violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, if the allegations are accurate.

The last player taken in the 2017 draft, Kelly had become the No. 2 quarterback in Denver before being released. The Colts gave him a landing spot in the offseason, and he’s currently third on the Indy depth chart, behind Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m. ET: According to the NFL, Kelly’s suspension took into account the “various incidents” of the evening in question.