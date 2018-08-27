Chad Kelly to start the preseason finale

Not only is Paxton Lynch not the quarterback of the future for the Broncos, he’s not even the quarterback of the present in Week Four of the Preseason.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced that second-year man Chad Kelly would start the preseason finale and play the first half, while Lynch would mop up the second half of the most meaningless game of the year.

They’re not going to play starter Case Keenum, but it’s a chance for Kelly to make his case the backup job, since the 2016 first-rounder has not.

In three preseason games, the former Mr. Irrelevant is 28-of-41 for 340 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, for a 107.8 passer rating.

Lynch is 14-of-29 for 102 yards and an interception, for a 42.6 rating, raising questions as to whether there’s a roster spot for him when all is said and done.