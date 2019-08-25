Chad Kelly is in line to be the No. 2 quarterback in Indianapolis (after his suspension)

The swag may indeed be back.

Last year, quarterback Chad “Swag” Kelly positioned himself to be the primary backup to Case Keenum in Denver, before an incident that culminated in Kelly being chased out of a house with an attachment to a vacuum cleanear resulted in the Broncos cutting him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This year, Kelly could very well be the No. 2 quarterback in Indianapolis, behind new starter (due to the Andrew Luck retirement) Jacoby Brissett. But first, of course, Kelly will have to serve a two-game suspension arising from the ugliness that got him run out of Denver.

The Colts, thanks in large part to coach Frank Reich’s friendship with Kelly’s uncle, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, took a chance on the last player taken in the 2017 draft. Not even the AAF, with a top football executive who had raved about Kelly before he entered the NFL, gave him a chance.

Now, Kelly likely will be one injury away from playing for the Colts, as of Week Three.

On Saturday night, Kelly started for the Colts and completed 16 of 21 passes for 209 yards, an average per attempt of nearly 10.0, and a passer rating of 103.1. Walker wilted in comparison, with a passer rating of 29.3.

If Kelly returns from suspension as the primary backup to Brissett, it will be one of the most unlikely turnarounds in recent NFL history. Gone and largely forgotten, the Colts threw Kelly a lifeline in May. Three months later, he’s almost exactly where he was a year ago.