Chad Johnson wants Ron Rivera to call him and Dwayne Haskins seems excited about the idea

As the Redskins enter 2020 under new head coach Ron Rivera, the franchise looks like they're headed in the right direction after a tumultuous 3-13 campaign in 2019.

In response to a fan's question about returning to the NFL as a wide receivers coach, Chad Johnson said he'd want Rivera to give him a call.

Tell Ron Rivera hit my line 📱 https://t.co/mJGDgh4SKz — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 1, 2020

Dwayne Haskins seems pretty excited about the idea of having Johnson coach up the likes of Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.

Johnson was one of the best route runners ever, finished his career with over 11,000 receiving yards in just 10 seasons. He certainly would have plenty of knowledge to share with Washington's young receiving core.

Every offseason is important, but this year holds much more weight for the Redskins. With a new coach, new quarterback and a No. 2 overall pick, Washington to set themselves up for a drastic turnaround in a notably unpredictable NFC East.

Could Johnson be a part of that equation? That's up to Rivera.

