Chad Johnson will sit with Bengals fans Monday night, get after Bills players

Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson says he’ll be at Paycor Stadium on Monday night when the team hosts the Buffalo Bills in what has the looks of one of the top games of the season.

It goes a little deeper than that too — Johnson says he’s going to actually sit in the stands with Bengals fans and plans to “heckle” Bills players as the game unfolds.

The stellar team ambassador has pulled similar antics recently. In Week 1 when the Bengals took on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the man formerly known as OchoCinco was an unannounced attendee in the stands. The fans around him didn’t realize it until media caught on to the funny development.

That moment captured in photo form:

Chad’s plans for Monday night:

