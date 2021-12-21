Chad Johnson says A.J. Terrell ‘doesn’t get talked about enough’

Chad Johnson, the former All-Pro wideout and current Madden NFL ratings adjuster, is sick of cornerbacks not getting the credit they deserve.

While Johnson never had any trouble getting attention for his stellar play on the field, or his memorable touchdown celebrations, he knows that great cornerback performances often go unnoticed.

On Monday, Johnson gave some props to Falcons corner A.J. Terrell over Twitter, saying Terrell “doesn’t get talked about enough” and called defensive back “the most difficult position to play.”

AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play 🔒 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 20, 2021

The former Bengals receiver does have a point. Football’s stat-crazed culture makes it tough for a defensive back to get the shine they truly deserve.

For some positions, like running back, linebacker or quarterback, stats will generally give you a decent understanding of a player’s performance. When it comes to defensive backs, though, unless you get an interception or pass breakup, you can really only tell by watching the film.

Terrell, for example, has become so good at neutralizing opposing wideouts, it’s like he’s invisible when he’s playing at his best. This season, he’s given up 150 yards on just 23 catches, and holding receivers to a catch rate of under 45 percent.

Considering how anemic Atlanta’s pass rush has been for much of the year, Terrell’s consistency from week to week is all the more impressive. A great pass rush can cover for a lot in the secondary, but the Falcons just haven’t had one in the two years since acquiring the former Clemson standout in the first round.

Terrell may not be a household name outside of Atlanta just yet, but his time is coming. Until then, he’ll have to settle for Johnson’s praise and a potential Madden ratings boost.

