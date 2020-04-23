Will Chad Johnson regret this bold prediction about Tom Brady's Bucs?

Chad Johnson isn't just hopping on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bandwagon. He's putting his whole house on it.

The former wide receiver spent the 2011 season with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the New England Patriots, so he knows what the duo is capable of.

Now that Gronkowski has joined Brady in Tampa Bay, Johnson doesn't see any team stopping the Bucs in 2020 -- and he's willing to bet on it.

"I would bet the house right now that the Buccaneers are going to win the Super Bowl."



-@ochocinco (ft. the 🔥 robe) pic.twitter.com/FThhFDmGes



— First Take (@FirstTake) April 22, 2020

Here's Johnson's case for the 2020 Bucs:

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

"When you have someone like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin already at the helm who had phenomenal seasons last year, you have a defense that played well and you add Tom Brady as a piece -- and then you put Tom Brady's security blanket on the team, as well -- I would bet the house right now that the Buccaneers are going to win the Super Bowl."

There you have it: Johnson's house is riding on the Bucs winning Super Bowl LV, which Tampa Bay is hosting at Raymond James Stadium.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast:

Brady's offense is loaded: Evans and Godwin alone combined for more receiving yards in 2019 than the top five wide receivers on the New England Patriots' depth chart combined, while Gronkowski joins an already solid tight end duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

But Johnson might be getting ahead of himself a bit. Brady turns 43 in August while the 30-year-old Gronkowski hasn't played in over a year, and this is a Tampa Bay team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2007.

Story continues

The Bucs still aren't the Super Bowl LV favorites, either: While they jumped up to +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook after landing Gronk, they still trail the San Francisco 49ers (+900), Baltimore Ravens (+700) and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600).

If you ask Johnson, though, Brady and Gronk make Tampa Bay the clear front-runner. We'll check back with you next February, Chad.

Will Chad Johnson regret this bold prediction about Tom Brady's Bucs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston