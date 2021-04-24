Chad Johnson pays $1,000 for Starbucks, sort of
Chad Johnson had quite the hankering to Starbucks it seemed on Saturday.
How else can one explain the former NFL wide receiver and personality extraordinaire seeking a ride to get his fix and offering $500 for a lift?
Each way.
Yes, the former colorful and controversial Cincinnati Bengal sought a ride to the coffee franchise giant and offered a cool, crisp grand if anyone were willing to take him there .. and back.
Someone named Joey McAvoy knew a great way to make a lot of dough easily and jumped at the chance less than a minute later with a response
Forty minutes after Johnson’s tweet, he was on his way, courtesy of McAvoy.
Anybody in Jacksonville want to make an easy 1k, I need a ride to Starbucks please, $500 going & $500 to drop me back off should suffice, please❓
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021
My guy @JoeyMcAvoy picked me up to grab Starbucks, if i get kidnapped we know who is responsible ☕️ pic.twitter.com/4d0A6u07lL
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021
I got my fix pic.twitter.com/WZ4Pzl8zkw
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021
If anyone wonders what Ochocinco was doing with the rest of his day, it seems NASCAR Xfinity series is up next.
NASCAR Xfinity series at 4pm 🏎 💨
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2021