Chad Johnson pays $1,000 for Starbucks, sort of

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Chad Johnson had quite the hankering to Starbucks it seemed on Saturday.

How else can one explain the former NFL wide receiver and personality extraordinaire seeking a ride to get his fix and offering $500 for a lift?

Each way.

Yes, the former colorful and controversial Cincinnati Bengal sought a ride to the coffee franchise giant and offered a cool, crisp grand if anyone were willing to take him there .. and back.

Someone named Joey McAvoy knew a great way to make a lot of dough easily and jumped at the chance less than a minute later with a response

Forty minutes after Johnson’s tweet, he was on his way, courtesy of McAvoy.

If anyone wonders what Ochocinco was doing with the rest of his day, it seems NASCAR Xfinity series is up next.

