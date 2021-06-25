Chad Johnson offers Bears' Justin Fields advice for his rookie season

Ochocinco offers Justin Fields advice for his rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson is always open. That's Chad Johnson's advice to Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

"Justin I’m always open but since I’m busy Allen Robinson is as well, no matter what the play call is you can always change it at the [line of scrimmage] & throw to him to make year 1 easy," Ochocinco tweeted.

Johnson famously would tell his quarterbacks he was always open.

And for Allen Robinson, he's not lying. Robinson has been among the NFL's best in contested catches. His 61 contested catches since joining the Bears in 2018 ranks first in the NFL, 47 of those have come in the past two seasons alone. Kenny Golladay is second in contested catches with 53 over that span.

And to think, the Bears almost paired those two. What could've been.

His contested catch rate is hindered by quarterback play and lack of other wide receiving weapons, which puts him frequently in contested catch situations. He had 93 contested targets between the 2019 and 2020 seasons alone, that's 19 more than any other player.

He has the second-highest PFF grade (95.1) on contested catches over that same span, behind Golladay. Again, that duo could've done a lot to make the Bears quarterback situation look better. He also had a career-high 88.5 grade from PFF in 2020.

So basically, even when Robinson is covered like a blanket, he can make a catch.

It's great advice from Ochocinco.

