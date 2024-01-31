Chad Johnson names his Bengals WR top 5

The Cincinnati Bengals have been consistently stellar over the years at drafting and coaching up the wide receiver position.

Right now, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are plenty of proof of that.

But one guy by the name of Chad Johnson is pretty good proof, too.

Chad actually went on social media recently and responded to a question of who the top wide receivers in franchise history are, sharing a top five that understandably features himself.

And right at the top — already after only a few seasons — Chad had Chase as the No. 1, something that might have fans a little divided:

1. Chase

2. AJ Green

3. Isaac Curtis

4. Carl Pickens

5. Chad Johnson/Ocho Cinco https://t.co/t23oFmx2vf — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 25, 2024

Fans can debate this type of list all day, but it’s pretty hard to get mad about listing two members of the Ring of Honor. With a Super Bowl, Chad himself would have a better chance in Hall of Fame conversations.

For now, it seems Chad has humbly underrated himself a tad, while also looking far into the future to crown Chase at No. 1 already, given the historic franchise pace he’s set.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire