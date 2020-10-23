Chad Johnson hilariously raises Raheem Mostert's Madden stiff-arm rating

Ochocinco raises Mostert's Madden rating after epic stiff arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Madden NFL ratings a lot of times create controversy, but in this case, it created an embarrassment -- at least that’s how six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson described it when it came to 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

First, watch this stiff arm action from Mostert to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser during the 49ers’ 24-16 win in Week 6:

“That is so rude,” Chad Johnson said. “Raheem Mostert, that was absolutely f--king embarrassing -- not for you, but for your opponent.”

This caused Mostert's Madden "stiff-arm" rating to go up three spots, from a 75 to a 78.

Johnson added Kiser probably has a family, which means there was a lot of disrespect happening on the field.

While this hit was fire, Mostert likely will head to injured reserve heading into Week 7 against the New England Patriots with a high ankle sprain. He played in the first half against the Rams, but limped off the field and didn’t return. But he remains the 49ers' leading rusher even with already missing 2 1/2 games this season with a knee sprain.

Johnson did offer up some advice should you ever find yourself in a defensive position against a guy like Mostert, though. Don’t come in high, go low.

“Listen to me, I know,” Johnson said. “Look what I did to Ray Lewis. Check that tape.”

This might be the tape he’s talking about and, oh boy:

Listen to the man.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast