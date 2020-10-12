Chad Johnson has high praise for Eagles WR Travis Fulgham after his breakout performance

Glenn Erby

The Travis Fulgham fan club is growing and an NFL legend just hopped on the train after the Eagles wide receiver had a breakout performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fulgham had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers vaunted defense and breakout caught the attention of one of the NFL’s most flamboyant personalities.


In two games with the Eagles, Fulgham has 12 catches for 209 yards and 2 TDs, while also being the highest-graded wide receiver in Week 5.

Fulgham was waived three times during the summer but he looks to have found a permanent home in Philadelphia.

