Chad Johnson has high praise for Eagles WR Travis Fulgham after his breakout performance

The Travis Fulgham fan club is growing and an NFL legend just hopped on the train after the Eagles wide receiver had a breakout performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fulgham had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers vaunted defense and breakout caught the attention of one of the NFL’s most flamboyant personalities.
@TravisFulgham Wake up, i know you see this shit, keep ya foot on they fucking neck, big game on the 18th, slaughter anything in your way, much love from the cheap guy in Miami 🦅
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 12, 2020
In two games with the Eagles, Fulgham has 12 catches for 209 yards and 2 TDs, while also being the highest-graded wide receiver in Week 5.
Fulgham was waived three times during the summer but he looks to have found a permanent home in Philadelphia.
