Chad Johnson had a great self-deprecating tweet about Patriots tenure

You can criticize Chad Johnson for a lot of things, but a lack of self-awareness isn't one of them.

The talented wide receiver -- known from 2008 to 2012 as Chad Ochocinco -- spent the 2011 season with the New England Patriots after 10 stellar years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Johnson's brief Patriots tenure was anything but stellar ... and he knows it. Here's Johnson coming out of the blue Thursday night on Twitter to poke fun at his rough 2011 campaign.

Look at my stats with the Patriots https://t.co/KlpplTIuHz — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 1, 2019

In Johnson's defense, his 18.4 yards per reception in 2011 was the highest average of his career.

Was that number inflated because he only caught 15 passes for 276 yards (both career lows) and one touchdown in 15 games? Sure. Did he also have a 46.9 percent catch rate, make several drops in key situations and fail to get on the same page with quarterback Tom Brady. Yup.

So, yes, Johnson's stats with the Patriots are laughable, considering he was just two years removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2009 and already had seven 1,000-yard seasons under his belt.

But hey: at least he's self-aware.

