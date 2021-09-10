Chad Johnson has his eye on Tutu Atwell this Sunday

Tutu Atwell is currently the fifth receiver on the Rams’ depth chart, but the rookie should get some opportunities to make plays in the opener against the Bears on Sunday night. Whether it’s on screen passes, a deep shot down the field or on punt returns, Atwell can make an impact with his speed.

Chad Johnson has been following Atwell and loved his fit with the Rams after the draft, and he’s got his eye on the rookie this weekend. When a fan on Twitter asked Johnson what he thinks about the Rams and Matthew Stafford, he pointed to Atwell.

Wait till you see Tutu Atwell get jiggy 🙏🏾 https://t.co/mwcyuwNfWq — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 10, 2021

This was Johnson’s take on Atwell after the Rams drafted him in the second round, sharing his excitement for how Sean McVay will use him on offense.

Listen, when McVay see Tutu Atwell manipulate defenders leverage & angles in that rookie camp he gone be smiling ear to ear, seeing it on film is one thing but live in person young boul is a sight to see. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 1, 2021

The Rams have so many playmakers on offense already, so it could take a little time before he carves out a role. But as a second-round rookie, he’ll get his chance sooner or later.