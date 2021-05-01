Chad Johnson endorses Tutu Atwell pick: He’s a ‘sight to see’ in person

There are a lot of Rams fans who have been left scratching their heads about Los Angeles picking 155-pound Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the draft, but perhaps a six-time Pro Bowler can help them understand.

Chad Johnson tweeted on Day 2 of the draft that he thinks it was a good pick after watching Atwell play in person. He says seeing him move on film is one thing, but watching him live on the field is “a sight to see.”

Obviously, Sean McVay really likes the pick, but Johnson expects the coach to love Atwell once the Rams get on the field and the rookie starts to run routes.

Listen, when McVay see Tutu Atwell manipulate defenders leverage & angles in that rookie camp he gone be smiling ear to ear, seeing it on film is one thing but live in person young boul is a sight to see. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 1, 2021

Atwell has excellent speed (4.32) and though he’s way undersized at only 5-foot-9, he can still carve out a role as a gadget player and downfield threat for the Rams.

Immediately, he’s a backup to DeSean Jackson and possibly a punt returner, but down the road, he could take over Jackson’s role after learning from him for a year.