Chad Johnson, Dez Bryant not worried about Ja’Marr Chase’s drop issues

By now, the drop issues from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are well known.

The fifth overall pick dropped three passes in his team’s second preseason game, all third-down attempts. Those struggles then continued into the team’s first practice after that game, where he dropped some easy ones and vented some frustration.

But some notable names like Dez Bryant and Chad Johnson say Bengals fans shouldn’t worry too much about Chase.

First up was Johnson, the team ambassador for the Bengals who wanted the team to draft Tee Higgins and was also thrilled with the Chase pick. He’s still banking on Chase having a huge year:

He’s an elite talent & will make the necessary adjustments, he will lead the AFC North in yards/receptions 🐅 https://t.co/KCckYDgm5q — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 23, 2021

Dez was right there in the “not concerned” column too:

I know his feeling…he’s nervous a lil bit.. he will be ok… he will be a RAW talent in the League…. https://t.co/ZjDkHG0oMT — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 21, 2021

The Bengals also say they aren’t worried about it, which makes sense. A kid who didn’t play football last year continues to use preseason time to get back into the swing of things.

If nothing else, Chad and Dez should know and sit as trustworthy sources on the matter.

