Chad Johnson comments on Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase missing OTAs

Cincinnati Bengals team ambassador and legend Chad Johnson has some thoughts on the whole contract sagas revolving around Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Simply put, Johnson feels the same way as most fans who have been paying attention.

The man formerly known as OchoCinco wrote the following on social media:

We are working diligently to ensure all parties involved are taken care of while we (Bengals) also try balance + maintain financial wiggle room years to come after the super stars are compensated. Thank you. – management

As we’ve covered, Chase and Higgins not being present at voluntary OTAs isn’t a huge deal.

Chase is working away from the team and Zac Taylor is just fine with it. He’s openly said he wants Justin Jefferson and others to do deals before he gets an extension, anyway, so there’s zero reason to suggest his current absence is due to a contract.

Higgins has yet to sign his franchise tag, as expected, though the situation continues to mirror the Jessie Bates outcome — they even share the same agent. He figures to report for training camp, sign the tag and play in the one-year pact.

