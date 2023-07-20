Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason will be inducted into Bengals' Ring of Honor this year

Former wide receiver Chad Johnson and quarterback Boomer Esiason are this year’s inductees into the Bengals’ Ring of Honor, the team announced Thursday morning. Esiason and Johnson were the top two vote-getters from the ballot of 13 players that season ticket members are given the opportunity to vote.

“Boomer and Chad were both exceptional players,” Bengals president Mike Brown said. “If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They could have moments when they just carried the team by themselves. Both players are very deserving of this honor.”

Johnson and Esiason will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals’ Ring of Honor. The induction ceremony will take place during halftime of Cincinnati's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

Esiason was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 1984 NFL draft. He enjoyed two stints with the Bengals during his NFL career. In 10 years with the Bengals, Esiason threw 2,015 passes for 27,149 yards and 187 touchdowns.

He earned four Pro Bowl nods (1986, 1988, 1989, 199) and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player by the Pro Football Writers of America and the Associated Press.

Johnson is one of the most electrifying players the NFL has ever seen. In addition to his charismatic personality off the field, his production on the field speaks for itself.

The Bengals selected Johnson in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft and after his rookie season, his career took off. He was named to six Pro Bowls (2003-2007) and led the NFL in receiving yards (2006). Johnson became the franchise's all-time leading receiver with 10,783 yards, the third most in the NFL during that stretch. In 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson caught 766 passes and scored 66 touchdowns.

The nominees this year were the following:

Jim Breech

James Brooks

Cris Collinsworth

Corey Dillon

Boomer Esiason

David Fulcher

Chad Johnson

Tim Krumrie

Dave Lapham

Max Montoya

Lemar Parrish

Bob Trumpy

Reggie Williams

