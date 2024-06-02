Chad Johnson has bold take for 2024 Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson isn’t a stranger to making bold claims.

The latest?

While Johnson was in town donning cleats and running routes against rookies, he made it clear in interviews where he sees things heading for this iteration of the Bengals.

“I’m meeting Joe and Ja’Marr in New Orleans,” Johnson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “(The Bengals) have the makeup, the DNA. Some teams are constructed just for that. This is our time. This our window.” ….

In other words, Johnson predicts that Burrow and Co. will make it through the gauntlet of a 17-game season to win the Super Bowl in New Orleans, an LSU homecoming for the duo that one would otherwise only find in a Hollywood script.

On a less bold take, Chad also revealed the advice he would give Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

