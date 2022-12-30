Chad Johnson to attend Bills-Bengals, will ‘heckle’ visitors

The Bills will have many fans against them on Monday when they visit the Bengals for a massive AFC showdown ahead of the postseason.

One will be a legendary NFL and Bengals figure: Chad Johnson.

Better known as “Ochocinco” in his playing day, the former wide receiver said on his social media account via Twitter that he’s going to be at the game, in the crowd, going full Bengals. He’s going to “heckle” the Bills, in his words:

Bengals-Bills next week on MNF, I’m going to the game to sit in the stands with the fans & heckle the Bills players during the game… 🐅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2022

A Bengal for all but one of 11 years in the NFL, Johnson’s rooting interest is clear.

Always a fun character, Johnson did visit the Buffalo region in January 2021. When that wrapped, he jokingly left a note for Bills general manager Brandon Beane asking the GM to consider signing him.

Johnson’s heckling will all be in good fun and hopefully the Bills will have some former player representation in the stadium.

Someone like Eric Wood makes sense… not just because it’s his job to be there working with the Bills radio broadcast team… but he’s also a Cincinnati native, so he’d be there sporting the Bills regardless.

Related

First Things First: Bills' Josh Allen has dropped off since Chiefs win (video) Bills' Josh Allen on Bengals: 'We're going to have our hands full' (video) Baldy's Breakdowns: Bills had 'perfect' blocking for Devin Singletary TD (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire