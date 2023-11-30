Chad Johnson approves of Andre Iosivas’ McDonald’s choices

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas has the approval of Bengals legend Chad Johnson.

We’re talking about approval of McDonald’s choices, of course.

Ochocinco, infamous for his usage of McDonald’s over the years, got asked about how he views the order or Iosivas. The rookie recently revealed that in Hawaii, he’d get a special Spam meal that they serve locally.

“I used to have it for breakfast every day. Like spam eggs and rice from McDonald’s,” Iosivas said. “It’s like a special breakfast platter. You get spam, eggs, and rice. Put some soy sauce on top of that you’re set to go every day.”

Ochocinco’s response:

This is awesome guys 🙏🏾 https://t.co/AF5fWAnRwd — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 28, 2023

