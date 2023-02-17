Chad Henne on what's next for him after announcing retirement following Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl Champion quarterback Chad Henne on what's next for him after announcing retirement following Super Bowl LVII win and more.
Super Bowl Champion quarterback Chad Henne on what's next for him after announcing retirement following Super Bowl LVII win and more.
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
Coinciding with Sean Payton’s first year as the head coach of the Saints, the NFL changed the rules to allow a runner to be pushed by a teammate. As Payton commences his first year as head coach of the Broncos, some teams finally have embraced the rule as a device for strategic advantage. Payton, who [more]
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
As the Eagles work to replace Jonathan Gannon, they will have plenty of intriguing defensive coordinator candidates. By Dave Zangaro
The pressure is on the Patriots to make significant improvements this offseason. So, how should they deploy their resources? Phil Perry unveils a bold five-point plan that includes a blockbuster trade and a big free-agent signing.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
During Wednesday's game at Northwestern, fans were heard chanting vulgar sayings toward Indiana's Miller Kopp.
Badgers fans are well acquainted with Leo Chenal's rare athleticism; at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, he showed it off to a broader audience.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
The Panthers need more production from their tight end room in 2023. How can Carolina improve its tight ends?
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.
Hamlin came under fire for the jacket from ex-NFL running back Adrian Peterson.
Enduring the loss of a star quarterback and an instrumental offensive coordinator is rarely as easy as Nick Saban made it look. That's Kirby Smart's next task.
Mikaela Shiffrin bagged a 13th individual world medal -- and seventh title -- when she won the giant slalom in Meribel on Thursday, but the American star batted away suggestions she was now the greatest of all time.During his time as coach, she also bagged two of her three Olympic medals and 10 of her 13 world medals.