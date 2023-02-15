Chad Henne says Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has worn same pair of underwear for every NFL game

Recently-retired Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne has been making the media rounds since announcing his retirement following the Super Bowl LVII win. Appearing on ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast, Henne had a “too much information” reveal about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“What do you get to see every day that we don’t get to see on Sunday,” Schefted asked.

Some are probably wishing that Henne kept what he next revealed to himself.

“The details, the superstitions each and every day,” Henne said. “The baseball background, so all these guys. . . I mean, he has to have a certain thing each and every day, he comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know. On game day, he’s been wearing it since I’ve been a part of it. . .”

“There are things that I’ve seen that nobody else has seen. But his preparation is unbelievable and how he goes about it. He knows exactly how many plays are in each section on Andy Reid’s call sheet and if it’s off by one play, it’s going to be mentioned that week. He dives into it deeply and it’s fun to watch each and every day.”

Schefter, of course, had to get a follow-up question about the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s underwear habits.

“Sunday. Only on Sundays. On Sunday, it’s the same pair. Obviously a different outfit, but yeah, ever since I’ve known him. It’ll be funny for us to go about it. He’s like, ‘Dude what are you doing checking out my underwear?’ But there are things that I’ve seen that nobody else has seen.”

And yet another awkward and detailed follow-up asking to know more about the underwear. . .

“I mean, they’re red,” Henne said. “I don’t know if they’re Hanes or they’re lululemon. It’s one or two of those brands and yeah. Ever since he comes in the locker room and I’ll be stretching and glance up and it’s like, ‘Damn, kid’s wearing them again.’ This definitely has to be a superstition and a good luck charm for sure.”

I’m sure Chiefs fans don’t care much for what Mahomes is wearing so long as he keeps being his incredibly talented self and the team keeps winning championships. Thankfully, Mahomes is going to be getting hammered at the Super Bowl LVII parade today to save him from the embarrassment of everyone now knowing his underwear-related superstition.

