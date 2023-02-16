Chad Henne reveals Patrick Mahomes has an interesting game day underwear superstition

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a – let's call it interesting – superstition.

Coming off of his second Super Bowl title, and second Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes had one of his quirks revealed.

In an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Mahomes' former backup Chad Henne, who just announced his retirement, shared a detail about the underwear Mahomes wears on Sundays.

"He has a baseball background, so he has to have a certain thing each and every day," Henne said in the podcast. "He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which not a lot of people probably know, on gameday. He's been wearing it since I've been part of it."

In any case, it's working.

Mahomes is already rewriting the NFL record book after only five seasons as a starter in the NFL. Aside from his and Kansas City's success in the playoff – the Chiefs have at least appeared in the AFC Championship Game each of the last five years – Mahomes claimed his second career AP Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes, 27, completed 67.1% of his passes for a league-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

"His preparation is unbelievable, how he goes about it," Henne said. "He knows exactly how many plays are in each section on Andy Reid's call sheet. If it's off by one play, it's going to be mentioned that week. He dives into it deeply, and it's fun to watch each and every day."

