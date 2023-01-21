Chad Henne replaces injured Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in second quarter vs. Jaguars

QB Patrick Mahomes is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/vteCARcNDG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 21, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has officially left the game after suffering a right ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne has come into the game as Mahomes heads to the locker to get his ankle injury evaluated. He has been designated questionable to return.

Henne, of course, spent five years of his career in Jacksonville, starting 22 games and appearing in 31 for the Jaguars during his career. The journeyman quarterback hasn’t thrown a pass since Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans in 2021. He was 11-of-16 for 82 yards, with one rushing attempt for four yards in that game.

Henne previously replaced Mahomes in postseason play once before, when Mahomes was knocked out of the AFC divisional round against the Cleveland Browns back in the 2020 NFL playoffs. He was 6-of-8 for 66 yards and one interception. He also had two rushing attempts for 12 yards in the game.

So far, Henne is 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards and a touchdown pass at the point of publish of this article.

Mahomes spent a brief time in the locker room and is already back on the sidelines, but Henne has remained in the game in the second quarter with Mahomes officially questionable to return.

