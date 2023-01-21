Chad Henne directs 98-yard touchdown drive for Chiefs

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Patrick Mahomes went out with an ankle injury.

Chad Henne came in Saturday at Arrowhead and the result was the same: A Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.

Henne, who played in 18 plays all season, led a 12-play, 98-yard drive.

Improbable.

Henne, who used to be a Jacksonville Jaguar, was 5-of-7 for 23 yards. The most important 3 feet came on a pass from the veteran backup to Travis Kelce, who had his second TD catch of the game.

The big play on a huge drive was a 39-yard run by rookie Isiah Pacheco, which took the ball to Jacksonville’s 4-yard line.

After the PAT by Harrison Butker, the Chiefs led 17-7 with less than 4 minutes to go until halftime.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

