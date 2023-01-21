Chad Henne directs 98-yard touchdown drive for Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes went out with an ankle injury.
Chad Henne came in Saturday at Arrowhead and the result was the same: A Kansas City Chiefs touchdown.
Henne, who played in 18 plays all season, led a 12-play, 98-yard drive.
Improbable.
Henne, who used to be a Jacksonville Jaguar, was 5-of-7 for 23 yards. The most important 3 feet came on a pass from the veteran backup to Travis Kelce, who had his second TD catch of the game.
Tight end so nice he scored twice. @TKelce



The big play on a huge drive was a 39-yard run by rookie Isiah Pacheco, which took the ball to Jacksonville’s 4-yard line.
.@isiah_pachecoRB goes 40 YARDS!



After the PAT by Harrison Butker, the Chiefs led 17-7 with less than 4 minutes to go until halftime.