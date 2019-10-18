Chad Henne could return from IR

While the NFL waits on the MRI, the Chiefs’ original backup QB is still MIA.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes‘ condition is of the greater concern, but the Chiefs’ initial Plan B isn’t ready

According to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, quarterback Chad Henne “could be ready in a few weeks.”

Henne’s currently on injured reserve, after having surgery to repair a preseason broken ankle.

He’s still a week away from being eligible to return anyway, so the Chiefs will have to find someone to back up Matt Moore next week against the Packers regardless.