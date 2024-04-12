Chad DeBruyn steps down as Cheyenne South boys basketball coach

Apr. 11—CHEYENNE — Chad DeBruyn stepped down as Cheyenne South's boys basketball coach recently.

He spent two seasons on the Bison's bench, guiding them to a 4-42 record. That included an 0-23 mark this winter.

DeBruyn did not reply to messages from WyoSports seeking comment for this story.

DeBruyn also was South's girls head coach from 2016-21 and accumulated a 38-96 record. He stepped away from coaching for one year because he thought the Lady Bison needed a fresh voice after graduating a sizeable and experienced senior class.

He was drawn back to coaching the following year when South's boys job came open.

"I knew at some point there'd be an opportunity at South," DeBruyn said when he was hired to coach the Bison boys. "I don't want to go anywhere. I want to finish my teaching and coaching careers at South. ... The kids have voted me to be graduation speaker, which is always quite the honor. I feel very at home at South.

"The opportunity (to coach again) presented itself, so it worked out perfectly."

DeBruyn — who teaches social studies at South — also was an assistant for South's boys, Cheyenne Central's girls and had stops in Rawlins and Yuma, Colorado.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.