Chad Courrier: Reed might finally be missing piece of Vikings' line

Apr. 8—The Minnesota Vikings have sure tried a lot of different options at guard the last few years, looking for that blocker to open holes for a running back while keeping the quarterback safe from pass rushers.

You might have to go all the way back to Randall McDaniel to find a Vikings' guard that was anything more than reliable.

In the last few seasons, the Vikings have tried Dakota Dozier, Dru Samia and Oli Udoh, which hasn't worked out well. Ezra Cleveland seems like a fit at one of the guard spots, and Mason Cole did a decent job as a backup last season, though he left for Pittsburgh in the offseason.

Heading into this season, the Vikings appeared to be hoping that Wyatt Davis would take a large step forward in his second season in the NFL. Free agents Jesse Davis and/or Austin Schlottman were signed to possibly fill that void.

However, former Minnesota State lineman Chris Reed was added to the roster on a two-year deal last week. He could be the answer.

You might remember Reed from his days at Blakeslee Stadium. He was part of that Nebraska recruiting class that helped to establish Minnesota State as the place to be for top-shelf offensive linemen.

Since he left here, when he wasn't trying to make the Olympic team throwing the shot put, he signed as undrafted free agent in 2015 and has put together a pretty good NFL career, making stops at Jacksonville, Miami, Carolina and Indianapolis.

In his seven-season career, Reed has played in 61 games with 29 starts. Last season, he played in 14 games with the Colts and made six starts.

He's made more than $6 million, and he has the chance to earn more over the next two seasons.

As for "grades" that various websites produce, Reed seems to be rated favorably when he gets the chance.

Now, Minnesota State has three former players in the NFL. It's been easy to keep track of Adam Thielen, who's put together a spectacular career with the Minnesota Vikings. Shane Zylstra went to training camp with the Vikings and ended the season with Detroit, and he signed another free-agent contract with the Lions in January.

Story continues

Pretty impressive stuff for a Division II program in Minnesota. It's a nice reminder of how lucky we've been to watch quality athletes come through town and make the Mavericks a national player in football.

If Reed can help the Vikings to figure out this offensive line puzzle, he'll certainly add to that legacy. The Vikings' rebuild of that unit has been ongoing for a long time, with a lot of failed options.

The tackles seem to be set with Brian O'Neil and Christian Darrisaw. Cleveland will open at one guard spot, and Garrett Bradbury will get the chance to remain the starter at center.

Reed might be the answer at the other guard spot, filling a big piece of the offensive line.

Much like he did at Minnesota State while helping the Mavericks reach the national championship game back in 2014.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He's at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.