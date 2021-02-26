Chad Courrier: Not covering state tournaments is OK for this season

Feb. 26—The news was a bit shocking, even somewhat disappointing.

Sometime soon, the Minnesota State High School League will announce the media policies for the upcoming state tournaments, probably limiting the number of writers, broadcasters and photographers in the arena to do their work in person.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, only a small number of people will be allowed at state-tournament venues, starting with players, coaches, administrators and officials. Parents are probably going to be next on the attendance pecking order.

Media is somewhere lower on the list, probably much lower, although it appears that each team will be allowed a one-man radio crew to broadcast the games back to those who aren't allowed into the arenas.

It seems a little paranoid, maybe over-protective, but for this winter, it's OK to stay away.

Not that the news isn't disappointing. State tournaments are the best events of each season, with the festive crowds, all dressed in school colors, cheering wildly for their team, maybe for the first time all season.

There's a run on face paint at the local store. Coaches oftentimes wear a corsage or boutonniere. Witty sayings are colored onto postboards.

The players are excited and nervous, rarely having played under such a bright spotlight in front of that many people. Most just hope they don't trip coming onto the court for pregame introductions.

It's a great atmosphere, one that creates lifelong memories for just about everyone who attends.

Unfortunately, that same atmosphere isn't possible this season, with health and safety protocols still dominating the decision-making.

Thankfully, there will be state tournaments. It was nearly a year ago when this crappy virus put an end to the girls basketball state tournament shortly before Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Waseca were going to play semifinal games.

Since that sad, confusing day, it's been a series of quiet gyms, constantly changing schedules and athletes wearing masks. Obviously, it hasn't been ideal, but it's been better than having no sports at all.

Story continues

This is just another obstacle to working during a pandemic.

It will be quite a challenge for the MSHSL to provide a reliable streaming service to replace in-person attendance, especially with those events that have more than one competition occurring at the same time.

A pool photographer will be asked to generate images for many different outlets, with no chance of capturing the "state tournament" experience better than the local shooters.

Zoom interviews rarely go without some issues, but there's always a quick call to the coach's cell phone to get whatever information is necessary or make contact with a player not included in the postgame interviews.

It will take a little more planning, but it's doable.

Hopefully, this virus will be under control before high schools participate in the spring state tournaments, and all of these restrictions will no longer be necessary.

For one season, we can make this work. Watching state tournaments from a distance is way better than not having any state tournaments.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He's at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.