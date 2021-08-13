Chad Courrier: MSU football looks normal again, and it's so cool

Aug. 13—The Minnesota State football team was out on the practice field earlier this week, looking a lot like every other MSU football team that has practiced on those fields over the years.

Quarterbacks were throwing the football — mostly spirals, some not — running backs were high-stepping over bags and linemen were jumping off the ball as it was snapped.

Coaches were yelling at players to do things right, kind of a practice-makes-perfect message.

It was pretty much the mundane stuff that teams work on every day.

Yet, it was so cool. College football, as of now, is back.

It's been 20 months since Minnesota State played in the national championship game, a thrilling loss to West Florida. It's been about a year since the Mavericks found out there would be no 2020 season.

Since then, players have been granted an extra season of eligibility. Some have accepted, some have moved on to the real world.

On Monday, J.D. Ekowa was throwing crisp passes, much more so than the three backups. Hard to tell if there will be a quarterback rotation this season; it's been remarkably successful over the last six seasons, both in production and health but there doesn't seem to be a clear backup.

The running back group was missing No. 23, but Nate Gunn has moved on. There appeared to be some interesting choices to replace him, most likely Caleb Sleezer, who was quite impressive in his limited opportunities in 2019. Keep an eye on Micah Cooper, a transfer from Oklahoma State.

The receivers will have plenty of opportunity, given that Shane Zylstra and Justin Arnold are gone. Nyles Williams and Jalen Sample seem to be at the front of the pack.

The offensive line looks big and strong, pretty much like every Minnesota State offensive line of the last decade. Seniors Jared Gossen, Carter Dowdle, Hunter Toppel and Brandon Kranz all started every game in 2019.

When this program has a good offensive line, success usually follows.

Defensively, there's some major players that are no longer here: Brayden Thomas, Alex Goettl, Jack Curtis, Cole Schroedermeier, Parrish Marrow, Zach Robertson, Cade Johnson.

Story continues

But there's still plenty of proven performers to build around, such as Jack Leius, Ty'Shonan Brooks and Chance Bowen.

And players always emerge as the season goes along.

It's likely that had the pandemic not forced the cancellation of last season, the Mavericks would have been one of the top programs in the Northern Sun and region, perhaps good enough to make another strong run toward that elusive national championship.

It's also possible that the coronavirus, and a year off, may have leveled the playing field, giving other programs a chance to close the gap on Minnesota State.

This extended offseason is nearly over, and watching the Mavericks run through mundane drills has never been so much fun.

In less than three weeks, hopefully, there will be a game, which will begin to answer many of the questions. The Mavericks will have achieved more than 90% vaccination by then, making this upcoming season as likely as it can be.

It will be good to have college football back in town, even better if the Mavericks are as good as they were pre-pandemic.

This community thrives on winners, and very few teams, maybe none, move the needle as much as the Minnesota State football team.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He's at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.