Chad Courrier: Fans reacting strangely with each pro team

May 14—It's always been a struggle to figure out how fans can have such a passionate, and oftentimes irrational, attachment to the state's professional teams.

It's not like most of us have any real connection to these franchises. The best many people can do right now is brag to people how we watched Adam Thielen catch passes in college.

Though the athletes will often talk about wanting to win for the fans, it's just a non-binding statement that plays well in front of cameras or microphones.

But this last month, there seems to be such an odd reaction from each of the pro team's fan base. Twins fans are upset that their team is losing. Timberwolves fans seem disappointed that their team is winning. Wild fans are happy their team has made the playoffs but lack confidence for success in the postseason. Vikings fans ... well, they're always irrational, whether the team is winning or losing.

Surely, the Twins have been disappointing. The team has playoff aspirations, and for the first week, there were home runs and solid pitching and everything seemed OK.

But the Twins have won only seven of the last 27 games, several times taking an early lead and losing in the late innings.The 0-7 record in extra innings is both disturbing, and statistically nearly impossible.

Kinda reminds you of when the Wild couldn't win in overtime because the team lacked the skill and intensity to win in such a pressure-packed environment.

The Timberwolves are finally playing better, though it has coincided with being eliminated from the playoffs and released from any sort of pressure to win. The Timberwolves have won 22 games, including six of the last 10 games, yet the fans only see the downside.

By winning now, against a couple of teams that are clearly tanking to improve their draft position, the Timberwolves' chance of having a high first-round pick this season diminishes. If the Timberwolves end up with one of the first three picks, they keep it; if not, the pick goes to Golden State as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade.

It's part of this franchise's curse: even in winning, the team continues to lose.

The Wild have been a fun team to watch, and the playoffs start next week. There's not much of a chance the Wild will advance past a first-round series with Vegas or Colorado, especially with what we witnessed this week, which makes it tough to get excited about the postseason.

Vikings fans seem to have gotten through the draft and free agency without freaking out too much. The Vikings missed the playoffs last season, but the NFL is such a year-to-year league that it's tough to predict much, even though fans were breaking down the schedule when it was released Wednesday, certain they know how those games will go in the fall.

But there's still a lack of confidence in Kirk Cousins, the offensive line needs to develop and the defense has to stop another team. There's plenty of time for the fans to get irrational.

One team needs to win, another needs to lose. For other teams, it doesn't matter.

These are strange times in Minnesota pro sports.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He's at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.