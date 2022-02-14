Chad Bowden making a big impact for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail

When you think of who is the face of Notre Dame football recruiting, Marcus Freeman’s name will most likely come up first. Well, that’s not exactly the case as many of the recruiting efforts are backed by either recruiting directors or in the Irish’s case, program director Chad Bowden.

According to 247Sports, Bowden is leading the way for Notre Dame, not just for their top rated 2023 class. Linebacker Jaylen Sneed’s high school coach BJ Payne said “Chad doesn’t get the recognition he deserves at times. He’s absolutely phenomenal… He’s just very real and his energy levels are through the roof.”

Like Payne says, Bowden’s work behind the scenes is very important, he’s a major player in Notre Dame’s success in previous classes and as we all have seen, in future classes as well.

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Related

Notre Dame’s 2023 class back to top in the nation according to one site

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen