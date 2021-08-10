Chad Beebe hopes to land at No. 3 on Vikings’ receiver depth chart

Few teams have the kind of drop-off that the Vikings have from their top two receivers to the rest of the bunch. In Minnesota, where starters Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are among the best duo in the league, it’s still unclear who the No. 3 receiver will be.

Chad Beebe hopes it will be him.

After missing most of 2019 with an ankle injury, he appeared in 14 games last year, catching 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He wants more this season.

“Last year, I think I was just trying to flip the script because of a lot of injuries in my past,” Beebe said Monday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “And I stayed healthy the whole year. I feel like I gained some momentum coming into this year by staying healthy and getting a lot of game reps, so I’m excited to see how it unfolds this year.”

The son of former NFL receiver Don Beebe, Chad entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 from Northern Illinois.

With Bisi Johnson gone for the year after suffering a torn ACL, Beebe now competes with Dede Westbrook and K.J. Osborn for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

“It’s going to make us all better,” Beebe said. “In my case, it’s going to make me better, and that’s all you can ask for. I’m just going to leave it all out there. I’m a guy that, I don’t want to live with any regrets. So, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and let the chips fall where they may.”

The chips could still fall in the shape of a homecoming for Minnesota native Larry Fitzgerald. A ball boy for the 1998 Vikings, Fitzgerald could be taking a wait-and-see approach as to whether the team will put a legitimate contender on the field in 2021. Until he officially retires or signs with another team, it’s a possibility that can’t be completely dismissed.

