Chacin, Margot lead Padres to 5-3 win over Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda leaves the field after manager Dave Roberts makes a pitching change during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, July 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jhoulys Chacin pitched five scoreless innings, Manuel Margot homered and drove in two runs, and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 5-3 Sunday for a rare victory over the Dodgers.

The Padres lost seven of the first eight meetings with the Dodgers this season but defeated Kenta Maeda (6-4) for the second time in 13 weeks.

San Diego went ahead 5-0 against Maeda while Chacin (7-7) was recording his second scoreless outing in 17 starts this year.

Chacin, who struck out six, retired cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger three times with a man on base, twice on strikes and once on a 2-0 pitch with two runners aboard.

Brandon Mauer got the last three outs for his 16th save after Brad Hand threw a scoreless eighth.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager had two defensive gems and three hits, including a two-run double that was reliever Ryan Buchter's second hit allowed in six outings.

Yasmani Grandal's 11th homer, off Buchtler, cut the margin to 5-3 in the seventh.

Margot made it 1-0, homering on Maeda's full-count pitch in the first.

Maeda hit .226-hitting Erick Aybar to open the second and walked .194-hitting rookie Luis Torrens to load the bases, leading to a three-run surge featuring two-out doubles by Jose Pirela and Margot.

Torrens singled and scored on Pirela's two-out single that made it 5-0 in the fourth and chased Maeda.

Maeda allowed eight hits and had one strikeout out of 19 batters faced.

The Padres beat Maeda on April 4 in their other victory over the Dodgers.

BELLINGER COOLS OFF

Bellinger, a rookie who has 24 home runs in 64 games, was 2 for 15 in the series including an infield single Sunday. He is 4 for 28 with 12 strikeouts over the past two series.

SUSPENSIONS ARE FUN

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts enjoyed the one-game suspension he served Saturday night for shoving Padres manager Andy Green in an altercation Friday.

Roberts said he watched ''every pitch'' of the Dodgers' 8-0 victory with his wife at their home in the San Diego County beach town of Cardiff, saying it was fun to ''watch as a fan.''

Roberts said he also received a lecture from MLB dean of discipline ''Father Joe Torre,'' who phoned him. ''I've got to find my manners,'' Roberts said.

ALL-STAR DODGERS

Roberts said six of his players should be All-Stars as ''no-brainer'' selections: Bellinger, Seager, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Alex Wood and Kenley Jansen.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCartney will throw four innings Monday in a simulated game with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will have a bone scan on his foot Monday and miss his next start, Roberts said.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill, sidelined since mid-May by a shoulder injury, is expected to start Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Kershaw (12-2, 2.32) will face second-place Arizona, followed the next two days by lefties Alex Wood and Rich Hill.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.27) will start in San Diego opposite former Padres prospect Corey Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young winner who was 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in the 2016 postseason.