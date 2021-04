The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game home losing streak. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half of a game that was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas. ''We've got to continue to stay positive,'' said Brunson, who was 8 of 9 from the floor before halftime.