CG: TEX@OAK - 8/8/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Starling Marte collected four hits, while Matt Olson and Sean Murphy each drove in two runs to lift the A's to 6-3 win

Recommended Stories