CG: TB@NYY - 5/31/21

Condensed Game: Rich Hill tossed five scoreless frames and Austin Meadows lofted a solo home run to move past the Yankees, 3-1

  • Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

    Kevin Durant has thoughts.

  • Rick Hendrick reflects on milestone achievement: 'I really wanted to break the record at home'

    Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2021 squad. Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year. But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November. "You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference. "In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games." "Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich. Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, while Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn. "We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Loew said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament." Loew also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who earned his first callup as recently as March. Freiburg defender Christian Guenter also surprisingly made the cut, hoping to add to his only cap from back in 2014. The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich. "I have not yet set a goal for the tournament," said Loew. "This time we don't belong to the absolute favourites like France, for example, but this is not necessarily a burden." "For a tournament it is important to be focused in every game, every game is a knockout game. We play with France then against Portugal. So we want to survive the group stage. If you make the mistake of thinking of a second or third step in advance it may be an obstacle. "If we get through the group and get into a flow then my team can achieve anything," Loew added. Germany Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea) Germany Euro 2021 fixtures France vs Germany, Tuesday June 15, 8pm Portugal vs Germany, Saturday June 19, 5pm Germany vs Hungary, Wednesday June 23, 8pm Group F latest standings

  • NBA agent Rich Paul says white American athletes don't want a Black agent

    LeBron's agent had plenty to say in a New Yorker interview.

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Charlotte brings normal to NASCAR Cup Series going forward

    Practice, qualifying, happy fans and a Hendrick Motorsports driver winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway: It doesn't get much more normal than that in NASCAR these days. “It just feels like we're back,” car owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday night after his newest driver, Kyle Larson, won the Coca-Cola 600 for the team's record-setting 269th NASCAR victory. Marcus Smith, CEO and president of Speedway Motorsports and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, said he spoke with so many spectators thrilled to watch a race in person, along with others who loved competing.

  • Suns reclaim momentum from Lakers thanks to their never-quit characteristics

    Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.

  • Naomi Osaka's abrupt end at French Open should start new beginning for tennis in improving partnership with its stars

    No one wins if Osaka, a four-time major champion, is sitting out big events because a secondary part of her job (albeit part of her job) is causing her too much stress.

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.

  • Luka Doncic listed as questionable for Game 4 vs. Clippers with cervical strain

    Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • French Open 2021: No. 6 Bianca Andreescu upset by Tamara Zidansek in first round

    Bianca Andreescu is out in the first round of a major for the first time.

  • Tennis-Osaka withdraws from French Open citing depression

    PARIS (Reuters) -Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the tennis world on Monday by withdrawing from the French Open after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years. Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences for players after matches, saying the questioning by journalists stresses her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion made good on her threat on Sunday when, after winning her first round match, she did not hold a press conference.

  • Rajon Rondo with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Rajon Rondo (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/30/2021