CG: TB@LAA - 5/5/21
Condensed Game: Brandon Lowe crushed a go-ahead three-run home run in the 7th inning to lead the Rays over the Angels, 3-1
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
Doncic will be automatically suspended if he picks up one more technical foul.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.
After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”
Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?
Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze
Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.
Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.
The weigh-ins are in the books for PFL’s this event of 2021, with heavyweights and women's lightweights ready to kick off their season.
McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.
Unser was one of six members of the famed motor racing family to race in the Indy 500. While Bobby won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981, his brother Al went one better winning the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four-times. "There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser," said Roger Penske, chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske.
Miles Bridges may not be able to return for the rest of the regular season.
The Timberwolves apparently tried to get the Warriors to take the top pick off their hands in the draft last year.
The Jags made some pre-draft moves and parted ways with some executives in their scouting office from Dave Caldwell's regime and before.
Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.
The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.
The Ja’Wuan James injury, while bad for him, could be good for NFL players generally. Players seem to be realizing that there’s a very real difference between getting injured while working out at the team facility and getting injured while working out elsewhere. The news that James, who has (or at least had) a $9.85 [more]
Merab Dvalishvili is riding a six-fight winning streak and wants to keep his momentum going against a big name.