CG: TB@BAL - 8/8/21

Associated Press

Jordan Larson fell to the floor, put her head in her hands and cried after Brazil couldn’t return her spike on match point. The frustration of being so close but not quite good enough was replaced by a feeling of relief after the U.S. women’s volleyball team finally claimed Olympic gold with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil on Sunday. “I’m just still in a state of shock,” Larson said.