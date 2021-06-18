CG: STL@ATL - 6/17/21

The Telegraph

Two of tennis’s biggest names pulled out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, in what was a demoralising day for the tournament. First Rafael Nadal revealed that he will be taking the next couple of months off, and then it was Naomi Osaka’s turn to withdraw. In Osaka’s case, the sport is still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s controversy over press conferences. She announced before the French Open that she would be skipping her media duties because they damaged her mental health, only for the fo