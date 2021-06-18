CG: STL@ATL - 6/17/21
Condensed Game: Charlie Morton struck out seven over 7 2/3 shutout innings and Guillermo Heredia homered to lead the Braves to a 4-0 win
Look: Dolphins players visit new team facility on final day of camp
In this Mets vs Cubs post-game interview, Jacob deGrom explains why he left his 8 strikeout outing against Chicago in the 3rd inning and how frustrated he is with himself for not being able to provide the length that he expects from himself.
Two of tennis’s biggest names pulled out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, in what was a demoralising day for the tournament. First Rafael Nadal revealed that he will be taking the next couple of months off, and then it was Naomi Osaka’s turn to withdraw. In Osaka’s case, the sport is still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s controversy over press conferences. She announced before the French Open that she would be skipping her media duties because they damaged her mental health, only for the fo
Guillermo Heredia smokes a solo home run into the left-field seats to give the Braves a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th
This is a play you don't see everyday.
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
Gerrit Cole said gripping the ball is "so hard" after his first start since MLB announced a strict penalty for pitchers who use sticky substances.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
The White Sox were pounded Thursday night, an off night for Dylan Cease turning into a fireworks show by the Astros and the best offense in baseball.
It's been five years since the Dodgers traded Zach Lee for Chris Taylor. One is on track to be an All-Star. The other is trying to get on an MLB roster.
Bryson DeChambeau walked behind another Brooks Koepka television interview ... only this time he jumped into the shot Thursday at Torrey Pines.
Ross Stripling profusely apologized for showing up teammate Joe Panik during the Blue Jays' latest loss.
NBA Twitter was pretty fired up in response to the blockbuster trade between the Celtics and Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford.
Major League Baseball has decided to enforce rules already on the books to stop pitchers from doctoring the baseball, beginning with Monday’s games. Pitchers caught applying substances will be ejected and suspended for 10 games. Perhaps even more significantly, teams won’t be able to replace that pitcher on the roster during the suspension period, meaning […]
The Celtics shook up the NBA landscape Friday morning by reportedly trading Kemba Walker to the Thunder. Chris Forsberg shares his initial reaction to the blockbuster.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Detroit Tigers RHP Matt Manning makes his MLB debut vs. the Los Angeles Angles, who counter with star two-way right-hander Shohei Ohtani.
Trading Craig Kimbrel would be a white flag slapping the face of every remaining Cubs player and every fan now allowed to pay top dollar to watch a game at Wrigley.
Spectators hoping to capture a video of Phil Mickelson chasing history did their part to disrupt his bid for a career Grand Slam on Thursday at the US Open.
What had been speculated since the end of the disappointing 2020-21 season for the Celtics came to fruition on Friday morning, as ESPN reports that Boston has traded Kemba Walker to the Thunder.