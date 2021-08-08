CG: SF@MIL - 8/7/21
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Condensed Game:Brandon Belt homered twice and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit the go-ahead single in the 11th to lead the Giants to a wild win
Condensed Game:Brandon Belt homered twice and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit the go-ahead single in the 11th to lead the Giants to a wild win
The Giants were looking at another tough 2-1 loss. But things got crazy in extra innings and Gabe Kapler's group escaped with a huge win.
Could you even imagine ...
This was frightening.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
One thing really got to Kris Bryant after he learned he was leaving Chicago.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says recently acquired Trea Turner will start against the Angels and spend the rest of this season as the team's primary second baseman.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Running back Edgerrin James put it like no one before him has during a Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 265 in Houston.