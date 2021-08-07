CG: SF@MIL - 8/6/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Rowdy Tellez hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th and Corbin Burnes twirled seven strong innings in a 2-1 win

Recommended Stories