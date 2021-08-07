CG: SEA@NYY - 8/6/21

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Condensed Game: Brett Gardner ripped a walk-off single to cap a 3-2 Yankees win that saw nine relievers hold the Mariners to just two runs

Recommended Stories