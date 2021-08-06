CG: SEA@NYY - 8/5/21
Condensed Game: Joey Gallo went 3-for-4 with a clutch three-run home run, his first with the Yankees, in a 5-3 win over the Mariners
Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men's basketball team play for the gold. Most of Friday's high-profile events are early, including the jumping team event at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park.
The Diamondbacks made a curious decision in the ninth inning and the Giants took advantage, scoring four runs in the ninth for a historic comeback.
The Giants did something Thursday they hadn't done as a franchise in 28 years.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
It hasn't taken long for the San Francisco Giants to make a strong impression on Kris Bryant. Bryant doubled to start a four-run ninth inning rally to tie Arizona, then doubled again to score the eventual winner as the Giants came back to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday. “We had no business winning that game,” said Bryant, who had hits in each of his last three at-bats.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants weren't panicking as time ticked away before the trade deadline.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
Farhan Zaidi expected the Giants to be good, but one aspect of the teams' success stands out above the rest.
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
This has not been a fun week to be a Nationals fan.
The White Sox' throwback uniforms for the Field of Dreams game are AMAZING.
Gregg Popovich wrapped his arms around Australia's Patty Mills when it was over, and even the coach of the U.S. team was struck by how the losing team must have been feeling at the final buzzer. A medal was in Australia's hands. “I’m thrilled with the victory, obviously,” Popovich said.
Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to help the team qualify for the final and said she had needed just a few more days to get fit for the 100m, while Britain’s men’s team also qualified as USA bundled their changeovers
Max Scherzer lived up to the hype as he made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut in a win over the Houston Astros at sold out Dodger Stadium.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
Since when are silver and bronze worth as much as gold? Come on, United States.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.