CG: SEA@LAA - 9/24/21
Condensed Game: Ty France recorded two RBIs, including a homer and drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice in the Mariners' 6-5 win
The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme didn’t realize she had a scoop. Crombleholme was sent to the city’s Vivint Arena to get so-called “man-on-the-street” reactions from fans about the local NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, requiring proof of vaccination from those attending games this coming season. The reporter found someone who fit the bill: […]
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.
The 43rd Ryder Cup continues Saturday. Here are Saturday's pairings as Team USA tries to win after taking a commanding lead on Friday.
For the eighth time in franchise history, the Giants have won 100 games in a season after they beat the Rockies on Friday night.
Hosts lead 6-2 after stellar display at Whistling StraitsRory McIlroy to sit out Ryder Cup session in career firstUSA’s margin after day one is its best in continental era Rory McIlroy, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in 26 matches in succession, was the notable absentee as Pádraig Harrington named his European pairings for day two’s foursomes. Photograph: Mark Black/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Two defeats in as many Friday outings were sufficient to see Rory McIlroy left out of a
Unvaccinated players in San Francisco and New York face being locked out of their home arenas because of local COVID-19 restrictions.
The Cleveland Indians are about to become history. On Monday, one of the American League's charter members will play its final home game of 2021, and also its last at Progressive Field as the Indians, the team’s name since 1915, when “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was the starting right fielder on opening day. Much more than the makeup of a rainout against the Kansas City Royals, the home finale will signify the end of one era and beginning of a new chapter for the team, which will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.
The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding the Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of a doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar. Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away.
After the first shot landed in a less than ideal spot, Jordan Spieth was facing an impossible chip. Somehow, someway, he was able to stick it on the green.
Sports Seriously: USC rumors aside, Andy Nesbitt believes Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars won’t be able to grow into a contender with Urban Meyer at the helm.
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. “We can come back from 6-2,” Rory McIlroy said after losing two matches on the same day for the first time in his six appearances. After the first five holes of his morning foursomes match with The Postman — Ian Poulter earned that nickname because, the legend goes, he always delivers — McIlroy found himself 5 down.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made an observation about Justin Fields' play in practice this week and Twitter is going in.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to play, physically and mentally, and that he wants to get another chance in the NFL. Sherman, was charged with five misdemeanors including DUI and trespassing with a domestic violence element after a July incident involving his wife’s family. But he told Doug Farrar of USA Today [more]
Britain's tennis queens took to the court today for a game of doubles, as the Duchess of Cambridge and Emma Raducanu teamed up for a celebration of British sporting excellence.
Andrew Wiggins won't be able to play in Warriors home games in San Francisco after the NBA denied his request for a religious exemption.
Tony Gonsolin's second pitch of the game was smoked by Arizona's Josh Rojas before Los Angeles left fielder A.J. Pollock robbed a potential extra-base hit, leaping at the warning track to snag the line drive. Gonsolin raised his arms in the air, then tipped his cap to Pollock. It wasn't the last time the Dodgers pitchers would get some big-time help from their defense Friday night.
Day 1 of the Ryder Cup ended with the U.S. in control, but Europe lurking.