CG: SD@NYM - 6/13/21
Condensed Game: Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a go-ahead grand slam and Chris Paddack struck out nine in the Padres' 7-3 win over the Mets
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final. Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture. Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Ranking the top 5 returning quarterbacks in college football entering the 2021 season.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.
"Complicated" remarks like the ones Mark Murphy has made isn't a good way to get back in Aaron Rodgers' good graces.
Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy [more]
The Yankees' struggles this season have hit a new low, and now the losers of four of their last 15 officially have manager Aaron Boone "very concerned."
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Novak Djokovic left the court to go the locker room for a little chat with himself after dropping the first two sets of the French Open final Sunday. Part of him worried he was too diminished and depleted to overcome that deficit against his younger, fresher foe, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Aided by flawless serving down the stretch, a determined Djokovic summoned his imperious best and came all the way back to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall — one away from the men's record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday. The boos, which could be heard over those fans applauding, came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture. Croatia’s players did not take a knee as expected ahead of the Group D game, which England won 1-0.