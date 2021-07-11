CG: PIT@NYM - 7/10/21
Condensed Game: Jeff McNeill led the offense with a two-run double and Tylor Megill fanned seven in his start as the Mets beat the Pirates
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
The Yankees got more revenge on the Houston Astros, beating them on Saturday, 1-0.
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
In a recent report, both Bryson DeChambeau and former caddie Tim Tucker denied that a falling out led to their split.
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
Lionel Messi, champion in the Albiceleste shirt, at long last.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Active MLB players are not participating in baseball's Olympic return in Tokyo, but past MLB All-Stars will nonetheless be on five of the six teams.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
If the Cubs become sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox should try to bring Anthony Rizzo back to the Red Sox, writes John Tomase.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York Yankees' 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night. Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout.
The Copa America Final will feature the Clásico del Atlántico as Brazil and Argentina will face off. It's the 108th meeting between the two teams.
Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Red Sox' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Barty honored Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Wimbledon's first Indigenous Australian champion, with a scalloped skirt inspired by her 1971 outfit.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
Kenny Ducey gives his best bet for Sunday's Wimbledon Men's Final. (© Peter van den Berg)
O'Malley took 230 significant strikes in three rounds.